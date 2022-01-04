Dubai: Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia has resumed its city check-in services in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman in line with the airline’s efforts to ease restrictions imposed following the pandemic.
The service allows passengers to select seats and receive their boarding passes and baggage claim tags. They can then immediately proceed to the flight upon arrival at the airport.
Located at Sharjah, Safeer Mall, and at Air Arabia Sales Shop in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman, the three centers will operate seven days a week, from 9am to 9pm, with a break from 11am to 2pm on Fridays for prayers. The centres will accept baggage from 24 up to eight hours before departure, which are then transported straight to the Sharjah International Airport.
Air Arabia’s City Check-ins was established in 2012 to provide passengers added convenience and flexibility by enabling them to drop off their bags at a location near them and collect their boarding pass before traveling with the airline.
Air Arabia has also introduced a free COVID-19 insurance coverage, which is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.