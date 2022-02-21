Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia has been named ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2022 Air Transport Awards that took place in Athens, Greece.
The honour recognises the airline’s consistent efforts to enhance the customer experience and its focus on delivering exceptional value for its passengers. It also celebrates the airline’s commitment in building and pioneering a sustainably profitable business model.
The winners of the Air Transport Awards were voted for by the readers of Air Transport News and a jury of international aviation experts.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia, said: “We are honoured to be named as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the Air Transport Awards, a prestigious recognition that underlines our commitment to operational excellence and customer service excellence.
“In addition to the value that we deliver as a low-cost carrier, we have consistently focused on enhancing the customer experience, and in further strengthening our operations during a very challenging period for the global aviation industry.”
Air Arabia currently operates 170 routes from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt. Air Arabia Group has also signed an agreement with Lakson Group, one of Pakistan’s leading business conglomerates, to launch a new low-cost airline based in Pakistan and is also gearing up to officially start the operations of “Fly Arna” following an agreement with The Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) to launch Armenia’s national airline.