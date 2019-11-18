UAE budget carrier Air Arabia deal for 120 new Airbus planes is worth $14 billion

DUBAI: UAE budget carrier Air Arabia has announced the purchase of 120 new Airbus planes in a deal worth $14 billion.

The airline, which operates mainly out of the emirate of Sharjah, already has a fleet entirely made up of 53 Airbus aircraft - 52 A320s and one A321 Neo.

The new deal will include 70 A320s and 50 A321 Neos, with first delivery in 2024.

The announcement on Monday was made at the biennial Dubai Airshow, which began on Sunday and runs through Thursday.