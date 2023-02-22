Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will launch two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Baghdad and Erbil in Iraq, the airline said on Wednesday.
The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to both Baghdad International Airport and Erbil International Airport with a frequency of two flights per week starting June 22, 2023.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flights to Baghdad and Erbil in Iraq to expand our growing route network from UAE’s capital. This new route underpins our commitment towards both leisure and business travellers while providing them with more travel experiences and value-added offerings across its network.”
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020. Since then, the carrier has continued to expand its global network and currently serves a total of 31 destinations from the emirate.
Air Arabia operates a total fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft.