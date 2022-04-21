Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start its Mumbai services from May 12.
Mumbai is the seventh Indian city the airline will fly to after Calicut, Chennai, Jaipur, Karachi, Kochi, and Trivandrum. The new service also represents the 20th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch in July 2020.
Dubai, Doha and Sharjah were the top international destinations from Mumbai airport in 2021, replacing previous placeholders such as London Heathrow and Newark. Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru continued to be the Top 3 domestic destinations from India’s financial capital, with the highest number of passengers last year.
“2021 was introduced to the second wave of the pandemic along with multiple new variants,” said the Indian airport in a statement. “Through this time, the global aviation industry has been stoically continuing its efforts to ramp up the outlook for the industry from the impact of the pandemic.”
India lifted its ban on normal international flights last month after a near two-year ban. India had a ‘bubble’ regime in place, under which it set up bilateral air travel corridors with countries.