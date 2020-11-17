Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has flown its first flight between Abu Dhabi and Muscat. The twice a week service offers "greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries, " the airline said in a statement.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Muscat by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies. This adds to the list of destinations that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the newly formed venture between Etihad and Air Arabia, can fly to.
Last month, the budget carrier announced the introduction of a new service to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu. Before that, the airline launched flight services to Dhaka and Chattogram in Bangladesh.