Dubai: Travellers from Abu Dhabi have another option when making travel plans to Chennai, with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launching direct flights.
Tickets on these flights to Chennai, starting April 27, will cost from Dh725. Etihad Airways, the other major airline operating the route, is selling tickets at Dh766 and over. (Fares are seen rising to Dh2,000 and above in the last few days of April.)
"The addition of this new route falls in line with our commitment to provide our customers with affordable and value driven air travel from our different hubs,” said Adel Al Ali, CEO of Air Arabia.
The new service represents the sixth Indian city that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Calicut, Cochin, Trivandrum, Delhi and Jaipur. It is also the 19th route since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020
Last week, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced a new service to Jaipur, starting from May 5. The low-cost carrier is seen charging Dh525 for a one-way ticket, while other airlines are offering one-stop flights for Dh400-Dh700.