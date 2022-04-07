Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has announced a new service to Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, starting from 5th May, 2022.
Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly direct to Jaipur International Airport at competitive prices, the airline company said on Thursday.
Jaipur or the Pink city, is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Rajasthan. This charming city is known for its colorful streets, chaotic bazaars, and touristic unique identity. Jaipur is a destination of culture and heritage, filled with architectural gems and major tourist attractions.
The new service represents the 18th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.