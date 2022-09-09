Dubai: Low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is launching direct flight from the emirate to Beirut in Lebanon, it said on Friday.
The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from October 30,2022.
“We are glad to add Beirut to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s growing network of direct flights,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia. “The new service reaffirms our commitment to continuously provide our customers with a wider choice of affordable air travel, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s travel and tourism sector growth with increasing direct connectivity from and to the capital city”.
The new route to Lebanon is the 25th destination that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia served directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The carrier continues its expansion plan, with a growing fleet from just two Airbus A320 aircrafts at launch to eight new aircrafts today.