Dubai: Travellers landing in Abu Dhabi and immediately continuing their trip to Dubai or another northern emirate are exempt from quarantine provided they inform the medical authorities upon arrival and travel using the official airport taxi, said Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in a statement on Sunday. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations, effective from today.
Landing rules
- Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers must show a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure.
- All travellers must take a free-of-charge PCR test on arrival at Abu Dhabi international airport.
- Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from ‘green list’ destinations must take another PCR test on day 6, if staying in the emirate.
- From other destinations, they must take PCR tests on days 4 and 8, if staying in the emirate.
- Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, including those exempt from vaccination, arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take further PCR tests on days 6 and 9, without quarantine. Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from other destinations must quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.
Since launching at the start of the year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a wide range of routes to and from the UAE capital including Athens, Alexandria, Bahrain, Belgrade, Odesa, Sarajevo, Thessaloniki, and Tirana. “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is perfectly positioned to provide ultra-low fare, worry-free and efficient travel options for people looking to explore all the remarkable attractions that the UAE capital has to offer,” said Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. “We very much welcome the changes to the quarantine rules, which will continue to ensure maximum safety but also provide people with the freedom and flexibility to travel and experience new places and cultures,” said Schaick.