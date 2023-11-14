Abu Dhabi: Aeroflot has resumed regular flights from Sheremetyevo Airport to Abu Dhabi International Airport, a spokesperson for the company confirmed, from the Dubai Air Show this week. Four weekly flights will be operated on narrow-body Boeing 737-800 to the emirate.
The airline will operate from Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Terminal A. Terminal A went into full operational mode from November 1. All Etihad flights will fly exclusively from this terminal, starting today (November 14).
This sets up Abu Dhabi on the fast-track course to welcome 24 million visitors by year-end.
An Abu Dhabi Airports spokesperson said: “Welcoming Aeroflot to Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art Terminal A, brings yet another international carrier to the UAE’s capital, showcasing the growing roster of routes and options operated from Abu Dhabi International Airport."