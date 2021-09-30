Dubai: Etihad Airways will start services from Abu Dhabi to Johannesburg, Cape Town, and the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar this November. The additions to Etihad’s network mean the UAE’s national carrier will be operating to 70 destinations across 47 countries.
Etihad has also launched promotional offers to these destinations, which are valid until midnight on October 6. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, guests can enjoy return fares starting from Dh995 in Economy and Dh3995 in Business class.
“We’re proud to be launching Etihad’s newest destinations in Africa this winter and we’re confident our guests will find they are all incredible places to visit,” said Tony Douglas, Etihad’s Group CEO, in a statement.
Etihad will start flights to Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, from November 25. It will also launch operations to the coastal city of Cape Town. Both destinations will operate three times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The route will be serviced by Etihad’s flagship, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The service to Zanzibar will operate from November 26. The route will also offer easy connectivity for those travelling from Europe and North America and transiting through Abu Dhabi. The scheduled flights will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays on the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft.