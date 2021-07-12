Dubai: Etihad Airways is offering free private airport transfers to and from Dubai for guests travelling in Economy to select destinations. Tickets must be booked by August 11 for travel by September 30. Travellers will also earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight.
Guests travelling to Dubai do not need to quarantine on arrival and can travel from Abu Dhabi International Airport, using Etihad’s complimentary transfer services to Dubai. During the promotion, guests travelling in Economy can use the free private car service direct to their home, hotel, or preferred destination in Dubai.
Guests travelling in Etihad’s Business and First cabins continue to have complimentary access to the Etihad Chauffeur service, regardless of their travel destination.
The free private airport transfer service is available for all guests travelling between Dubai and one of the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Brussels, Casablanca, Chicago, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Paris, Phuket, Rabat, Rome, New York, Santorini, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington, or Zurich.
To make travel as easy as possible, Etihad has extended its ‘Verified to Fly’ travel document initiative across its entire network. Travellers can validate their COVID-19 travel documents online before arriving at the airport, and then access the fast track ‘Verified to Fly’ check-in desks at the airport to beat the queues.