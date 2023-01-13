Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad Airways kickstarted the year with its annual global sale, with fares starting from Dh695.
Guests can fly to some of the world’s top destinations including London, Istanbul, Phuket, Paris and more, with fares starting as low as Dh695 in Economy and Dh3,995 in Business. Economy fares to Rome start at Dh895 and Mumbai start at Dh795.
Travellers wishing to travel to London in Etihad’s Business class can book their seats for Dh15,995 or travel in Economy from Dh2,695.
Guests can take advantage of special sale fares to select Etihad destinations, with the Global Sale running until January 20, for travel between January 18 and June 15.
“Guests looking to book their holidays can take advantage of this year’s global sale for the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or many other destinations on the Etihad network,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways. “Abu Dhabi is a thriving cultural hotspot with a wide variety of tourist attractions that holidaymakers can enjoy with Etihad’s stopover programme.”
Guests can also benefit from Etihad’s Stopover programme, with free hotel stays at select 3-star and 4-star hotels, or discounts of up to 40 per cent off Abu Dhabi’s premium 4-star and 5-star hotels.