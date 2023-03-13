Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways launched a flash sale on its website on Monday.
Passengers can get a 20 per cent discount on flights by using the promo code EYFLASH20 until Tuesday, March 14 midnight GST, the airline said.
The sale was announced as the airline switched to a faster and simpler check-in and boarding process with Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS).
Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s CEO, said: “Amadeus provides us with the tools we need to continue enhancing our guest experience and improving our operations into the future. It will mean further upgrading the digital experience we offer our customers when booking online through etihad.com or using our mobile app and self-service tools, giving them even greater control and flexibility in managing their journey.
“It also gives our valued partners in the travel industry a much richer, relevant and dynamic shopping experience, and supports our continued journey with them.”