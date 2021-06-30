Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Wednesday said it would extend ‘Verified To Fly’ on routes across its global network after the travel platform was proven to be "hugely popular" with guests.
The platform, which allows travellers to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport, is currently available for a vast majority of Etihad flights.
"With the formalities out of the way, verified travellers enjoy fast track check-in at the airport through the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker and smoother experience," said Etihad in a statement. "Early trials showed that Verified to Fly guests saw their processing times at the check-in desk almost halved and the average queuing time for all guests reduced"
Etihad further added that passengers using the programme are only sharing their data with the airline itself, with no third-party involvement.
It "has proven hugely popular with our guests, as they get a fast track experience when checking in at the airport if using Verified to Fly," said John Wright, Vice President Global Airports and Network Operations, Etihad Airways.
“We appreciate these are challenging times for travellers and this has been a key initiative to simplify our guests’ journeys as much as possible," said Wright.