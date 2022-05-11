Dubai: Abu Dhabi Airports has announced plans to expand and refurbish the runway at Al Bateen Executive Airport from May 11 to July 20, the airport operator said in a social media post.
The runway will return to full service on July 21.
The work will boost “operational safety and enhance aircraft capacity” at the Middle East’s only exclusive business aviation airport, the operator said.
Al Bateen Airport was built in the 1960s. By 1970, it became Abu Dhabi’s first international airport and the first main airport in the UAE capital. In 1982, the current Abu Dhabi International Airport was opened 32km outside the city. Al Bateen Executive Airport continued to operate as a military air base up until 2008. Since 2008, the airport has operated under Abu Dhabi Airports as an executive jet facility, focusing on private jets with fast and efficient turnarounds without holding patterns or slot restrictions and short taxi times.