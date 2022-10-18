Business divisions of Etihad Aviation Group

Finance



The Finance division is responsible for the management of all financial matters at Etihad Aviation Group including Procurement and Supply Chain management. In addition to this, Fleet Planning, Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and the Group Business Shared Services team sit within Finance.



Human Resources & Organisational Development



The division supports Etihad’s strategic and operational agenda with a centralised HR delivery model, focusing on customer service and employee engagement. With a growing focus on transformation and digital technology, the team are also driving the adoption of cloud-based HR systems and working to build a mobile-enabled workforce.



Operation



The division’s responsibilities cover all aspects of the airline’s operation from network planning, sales, and ticket pricing, to flight operations, network operations, airport operations, aircraft maintenance, and training. As well as overseeing Etihad’s global network of airport handlers, the division also manages passenger, cargo and catering services at Etihad’s hub in Abu Dhabi for Etihad and for third party airlines.



The division includes the wholly-owned ground handling company, Etihad Airport Services, and the wholly-owned approved training organisation, Etihad Aviation Training.



Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing



This division oversees the customer-facing aspects of the business - the airline’s Customer Experience & Service Delivery department, the Marketing, Brand and Sponsorship department, Etihad Guest, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, and its global Contact Centres.



Digital Technology & Innovation



The Digital Technology & Innovation division is responsible for all aspects of digital, innovation and technology, as well as planning, developing and operating the infrastructure and application portfolio for the whole group.



Digital Technology & Innovation works with various incubators and start-ups to bring leading-edge technology and concepts into the group and works with all key divisions to streamline and digitise processes in the front and back offices.



