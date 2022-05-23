Dubai: Five airlines are operating from the re-opened Terminal 2 at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), with more than 50 weekly flights. This raises the number of airlines operating from all terminals of AUH to 26.
“Further ramp up at this terminal is scheduled during May with the addition of 21 weekly flights,” the airport authority said in a statement. “Retail and duty-free services are also being reintroduced offering passengers a full range of choice before their flight.”
Abu Dhabi International Airport is going through a multi-billion dollar makeover designed to increase the overall capacity.
Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomed 2.56 million guests in the first quarter of 2022, more than triple the number seen during the same period last year, on the back of resurgent demand and the resulting introduction of new frequencies, routes and services.
First quarter statistics confirm that 2,563,297 passengers were served compared to 807,310 in Q1 2021, an increase of 218 per cent as COVID-19 related travel restrictions across the globe eased and markets re-opened. The airport recorded 22,689 flights during the period compared to 16,351 in 2021, a sharp increase of 38.8 per cent.
The airport also handled 144,114 tonnes of air freight during the first quarter, a decline of 15.7 per cent compared to the 170,876 tonnes handled during the same period last year primarily due to the redeployment of cargo capacity to support passenger operations.
The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes during the period were India (515,927), Pakistan (253,874), United Kingdom (170,620), Saudi Arabia (137,582) and Egypt (127,009). The busiest destinations being served by AUH during Q1 included London (123,055), Delhi (103,472), Islamabad (101,476), Kochi (90,022) and Dhaka (89,272).