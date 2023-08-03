Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomed as many as 10,258,653 passengers in the first half of 2023, a 67 per cent increase over the same period last year, when the hub recorded 6,158,376 passengers.
The airport also recorded 67,835 flights, a 36 per cent increase compared to 49,919 flights during H1 2022. It also handled 259,461 tonnes of air freight.
The airport’s network expanded to 114 destinations served by 27 airlines during the period, with Mumbai (461,081), London (374,017), Delhi (331,722), Kochi (316,460) and Doha (261,117) being destinations with highest passenger traffic.
Frank McCrorie, Chief Operations Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Our passenger traffic figures for the first half of 2023 highlight our extensive efforts to support Abu Dhabi’s increasingly vibrant business, tourism, and aviation sectors. Sustained increases in passenger numbers and flights also highlight Abu Dhabi Airports’ growth plans, in parallel with exemplary operations, technological integrations, and ever-expanding partnership ecosystem. Our aim is to build on this momentum, reinforcing Abu Dhabi International Airport’s position as a preferred airport in the region, with focus on delivering service excellence to our guests every day.”