Abu Dhabi Airports has signed a memorandum of understanding with French engineering and operations firm Groupe ADP to explore the potential of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in Abu Dhabi, a new concept of air transportation which uses electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to move people and cargo.
Under the terms of the agreement, Abu Dhabi Airports and Groupe ADP will engage in the joint planning, design, development, and operation of ground infrastructure for AAM in the emirate, following engagement with stakeholders, a feasibility study and market assessment to develop the industry roadmap.
The partnership was signed at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 between Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports and Philippe Martinet, Managing Director of Groupe ADP Airport Services.
“We are excited to partner with industry-leading Groupe ADP to explore the potential of introducing AAM to Abu Dhabi. This new system integrates flight technologies with transformational aircraft designs which utilise electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically, enabling sustainability in air transport for both passengers and cargo. This agreement is a testament to our commitment to lead the way by collaborating with our partners to deliver innovation and technology that drives efficiency, convenience and most importantly, sustainability,” said Al Dhaheri.
“We are proud to enter this partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports to collaborate on building the AAM roadmap and accelerating the development of the necessary infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. With our hands-on experience in the Paris region today, and our deep understanding of the industry, its infrastructure and operational challenges, we will be supporting Abu Dhabi Airports in laying the ground for AAM service implementation in Abu Dhabi. We have a long history of working closely with our partners and look forward to supporting Abu Dhabi Airports with their long-term strategy in innovation and sustainability,” said Martinet.