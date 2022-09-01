Abu Dhabi Airports has appointed Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri as Managing Director and CEO.
Al Dhaheri brings more than 27 years of experience in leadership positions across several prominent companies in Abu Dhabi. For five years, Al Dhaheri was the CEO of General Holding Corporation (Senaat), before ending his tenure in 2020 to lead ADQ’s newly formed food and agri-tech company Silal, also as CEO. Al Dhaheri is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Cables (Ducab), Chairman of Silal and Vice Chairman of Emirates Steel Arkan.
A seasoned business leader, Al Dhaheri’s appointment will continue the journey of success achieved by Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi for Abu Dhabi Airports.
The operator of five airports, Abu Dhabi Airports recently announced healthy passenger figures for H1 2022.
Passenger traffic stood at 6,299,725 across Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports between January 1 and June 30, 2022.
The next-generation Midfield Terminal will increase capacity for passenger traffic and air cargo shipments that are vital to the airport’s future growth, and this will be one of the major elements in Al Dhaheri's mandate.