Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi Airport are ready to take on a rush of passengers preparing to make use of the school half-term break.
The carrier has provided travel tips to make the journey as convenient and smooth as possible.
- With travel restrictions changing frequently, Etihad recommends visiting its online guides to check the latest updates before the journey begins.
- Verified to Fly? Visit ‘Manage my booking’ on to share Covid-related travel documents. Approval will be shared by email giving passengers confidence that all required documents are in place, and allowing fast-track airport check-in at the ‘Verified to Fly’ desks.
- Check-in online and arrive early. During peak times, Economy class check-in for non-US flights opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before departure. Business and First class check-in closes 45 minutes before departure. For US flights check-in closes two hours before the flight. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes before departure.
When travelling to US, passengers can benefit from the US Customs and Border Protection facility (USCBP), meaning all immigration and customs formalities will be completed in Abu Dhabi before departing. Guests must present themselves at the USCBP facility no later than 90 minutes before departure.
Given the significant increase in passenger numbers, Etihad Airways will relocate check-in for Economy class guests on the following flights to Terminal 1 on October 15:
- EY653 to Cairo (CAI)
- EY2317 to Riyadh (RUH)
Baggage check
Etihad said passengers should check the baggage allowance before leaving for the airport. The cabin baggage policy is 7 kilogram for Economy and 12 kilogram for first and Business class travel. Maximum cabin baggage dimensions are: height 50cm, depth 25cm, width 40cm.