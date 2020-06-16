Dubai: Emirates airline has opened flights to Bahrain from Dubai, marking the return of regular flights between the Kingdom and the emirate, a government statement said.
This brings to 30 the number of cities served by the airline, allowing travellers flying between Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas to connect safely and efficiently through Dubai.
An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft landed in Bahrain Monday. The Dubai-based airline will now offer seven flights per week from Bahrain to Dubai, allowing passengers to connect through Dubai onwards to other destinations.
Travel restrictions remain in place at most destinations, and the airline continues to take a measured and phased approach to flight resumption and rebuilding connections between Dubai and the rest of the world.
As of June 16, Emirates operates flights to the following destinations:
- Bahrain
- London Heathrow
- Manchester
- Frankfurt
- Paris
- Milan
- Madrid
- Zurich
- Vienna
- Amsterdam
- Copenhagen
- Dublin
- New York JFK
- Chicago
- Toronto
- Seoul
- Kuala Lumpur
- Singapore
- Jakarta
- Taipei
- Hong Kong
- Perth
- Brisbane
- Sydney
- Karachi
- Lahore
- Islamabad
- Melbourne
- Manila
- Toronto
Repatriation flights to Cairo
On June 11, 2020, Emirates announces four repatriation flights from Dubai to Cairo (on June 14,18,19 and 21) to help stranded Egyptians in the UAE return home.
Outbournd travelers from Pakistan
Meanwhile, Emirates has resumed limited regular flight operation from Pakistan to Dubai after a gap of more than two and half months. Now, outbound travelers from Pakistan are able to book on regular flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.
Flight to Kabul
From June 25, the airline would add flights to Kabul, Afghanistan, the airline announced on Tuesday.
Safety measures
The airline is implementing a set of measures, including the distributing of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.
The airline said travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.
UAE aviation authorities suspended flights out of the UAE on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of COVID-19.