An Emirates Boeing 777-300 ER. Image Credit: Twitter
Dubai: Emirates airline has opened flights to Bahrain from Dubai, marking the return of regular flights between the Kingdom and the emirate, a government statement said.

This brings to 30 the number of cities served by the airline, allowing travellers flying between Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas to connect safely and efficiently through Dubai.

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft landed in Bahrain Monday. The Dubai-based airline will now offer seven flights per week from Bahrain to Dubai, allowing passengers to connect through Dubai onwards to other destinations.

Travel restrictions remain in place at most destinations, and the airline continues to take a measured and phased approach to flight resumption and rebuilding connections between Dubai and the rest of the world.

As of June 16, Emirates operates flights to the following destinations:

  1. Bahrain
  2. London Heathrow
  3. Manchester
  4. Frankfurt
  5. Paris
  6. Milan
  7. Madrid
  8. Zurich
  9. Vienna
  10. Amsterdam
  11. Copenhagen
  12. Dublin
  13. New York JFK
  14. Chicago
  15. Toronto
  16. Seoul
  17. Kuala Lumpur
  18. Singapore
  19. Jakarta
  20. Taipei
  21. Hong Kong
  22. Perth
  23. Brisbane
  24. Sydney
  25. Karachi
  26. Lahore
  27. Islamabad
  28. Melbourne
  29. Manila
Repatriation flights to Cairo

On June 11, 2020, Emirates announces four repatriation flights from Dubai to Cairo (on June 14,18,19 and 21) to help stranded Egyptians in the UAE return home.

Outbournd travelers from Pakistan

Meanwhile, Emirates has resumed limited regular flight operation from Pakistan to Dubai after a gap of more than two and half months. Now, outbound travelers from Pakistan are able to book on regular flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Flight to Kabul

From June 25, the airline would add flights to Kabul, Afghanistan, the airline announced on Tuesday.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a connection in Dubai.

Safety measures

The airline is implementing a set of measures, including the distributing of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

The airline said travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

UAE aviation authorities suspended flights out of the UAE on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of COVID-19.