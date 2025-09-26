130+ flights cancelled as tropical cyclone Opong batters the Philippines

Temporary sleeping quarters at Manila international airport T3 set for stranded passengers
Manila: More than 100 flights were cancelled on Friday (September 26, 2025) due of the threat posed by severe tropical storm Opong (Bualoi).
The Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez has ordered airlines to waive rebooking fees and offer full refunds to passengers whose flights were canceled because of Opong, according to the Philippine News Agency.
On Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines recorded 134 cancelled flights, mostly domestic, due to the effects of Opong.
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific announced that an additional 46 domestic flights were cancelled on day.
Meanwhile, preparations are now underway for temporary sleeping quarters at NAIA Terminal 3 for passengers who may become stranded (delayed or unable to return home) due to the impact of Opong.
Several beds were placed inside the terminals to ensure stranded passengers are comfortable while waiting,
According to a Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), a Passenger Lodging Facility (PLF) in Terminal 3 has been set on 2nd level with an extension near Gate 116.
These facilities include beds, basic storage, toilet & bath, a charging station, dining area (with refrigerator) and a water station, airport operator New NAIA Infra Corp. told the Philippine News Agency on Friday.
The authority said the airport sleeping quarters would serve passengers whose flights may be cancelled or delayed by the adverse weather.
Lopez also directed airport and port managers to provide food and drinks to stranded passengers, and mandated that airports remain open so that shelter is available if people become stranded.
Additionally, he ordered the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) to coordinate with airlines to inform passengers proactively when their flights are cancelled.
In past when numerous flights were cancelled (due to severe weather or other disruptions), some passengers were forced to sleep on the floor or on cardboard inside the terminal.
The press release added that airlines may use these MIAA lodging facilities to house “excluded passengers” (i.e. those who cannot board a flight) subject to MIAA’s guidelines (Memorandum Circular No. 3, series 2019).
