Schiphol airport: Flight cancellations, possible delays due to KLM strike

Passengers warned of "consequences" as KLM ground staff launch strike over a pay dispute
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport faces significant disruptions as KLM ground staff initiated a strike over a pay dispute, which could affect flight operations and potentially stranding thousands of passengers.
The Schiphol airport official website warned that disruptions could happen as unions have announced that a large portion of KLM's ground staff will temporarily stop work on Wednesday (September 17, 2025) from 8am to noon.
"This may have consequences for your flight. Please bear in mind that your flight may be delayed, changed or cancelled," the airport administration stated.
Passengers flying from Schiphol on Wednesday should be "well prepared for your journey and check the latest travel information on the official site (schiphol.nl) or in the Schiphol app, or contact the relevant airline.
The action, organised by two major unions representing ground crew, highlights ongoing tensions regarding compensation, as staff reject a recent collective labor agreement while pilots and management receive raises.
KLM is working to rebook affected passengers, but the scale of the disruption has left many travellers uncertain about their plans.
Airport authorities urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, emphasising the potential for further delays.
On Wednesday (September 10), a significant portion of KLM’s ground crew already staged a strike, causing major disruptions, with over 100 KLM flights cancelled, affecting 27,000 travellers, NL Times reported.
Disruptions then were predicted to last several days even as KLM is working to rebook passengers quickly.
Two unions, FNV and CNV, demand a better collective agreement, including wage increases to match inflation, after rejecting KLM’s proposal.
The unions have said that a labour strike is a last resort, and that they are open to negotiations if KLM meets their minimum requirements.
The unions have criticised KLM for increasing pilot and management pay while ground crew faces declining purchasing power.
The Dutch government, aware of the economic impact on tourism and business travel, has called for urgent negotiations between KLM and the unions.
Transport Minister Mark Harbers told local media: "We understand the concerns of the ground staff, but such disruptions harm our reputation as a reliable travel hub."
The government is mediating discussions to reach a sustainable pay deal, though no immediate resolution is in sight.
Looking ahead, another strie is scheduled for September 17, raising fears of prolonged instability.
Analysts warn that repeated strikes could erode Schiphol's competitive edge against rivals like Frankfurt and Paris.
For now, passengers are advised to stay updated on their flight statuses, as KLM and airport authorities work to mitigate the fallout from today's action.
The coming days will be critical in determining whether a compromise can be reached to restore normal operations and prevent further travel chaos.
