Dubai: Automechanika Dubai, Middle-East’s largest trade fair for the automotive service industry, has been pushed to 2021 as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in several countries.
The event, which was postponed to run in October 2020, will now take place from 7 June to 9 June 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, event organizer Messe Frankfurt Middle East said in a statement.
“We did our very best to hold Automechanika Dubai in October, however we now have our sights set on 2021, when the show will take place just a few months ahead of the Dubai Expo,” said Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Automechanika Dubai’s Show Director.
Last year, the three-day event featured 1,880 exhibitors from 63 countries, while drawing in 32,750 trade visitors; more than 90 percent of exhibitors and 50 percent of visitors come from outside of the UAE.
Next year’s event will showcase a number of elements such as the Automechanika Academy, the Modern Workshop, and the Innovation Zone, which will inform thousands of trade buyers and industry professionals of new market developments, the organizer said.
“We’re responding to our stakeholders’ best interests, and we’re committed to delivering another successful exhibition next year. All existing exhibitors’ contracts are still valid and can be transferred to 2021,” said Bilikozen.