Dhahran: Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and SABIC Agri-Nutrients have obtained certifications recognising blue hydrogen and ammonia production.
The certifications were granted by TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent testing, inspection and certification agency based in Germany, to SABIC, in Jubail, for 37,800 tonnes of blue ammonia and to Aramco’s wholly-owned refinery SASREF, also in Jubail, for 8,075 tonnes of blue hydrogen. To certify ammonia and hydrogen as blue, a significant part of the carbon dioxide associated with the manufacturing process needs to be captured and utilised in downstream applications.
Olivier Thorel, Aramco Vice President of Chemicals, said: “These certifications are the first of their kind in the world and signify a major milestone in our efforts to develop clean energy solutions, and advance our hydrogen and ammonia export capabilities. This independent recognition reinforces the work of Aramco and SABIC in decarbonising multiple sectors, including energy, aviation, transportation chemicals and fertilizer industries.”
In 2020, Aramco and SABIC collaborated on the world’s first shipment of blue ammonia, a carrier of hydrogen, from Saudi Arabia to Japan. Forty tonnes of high-grade blue ammonia were dispatched for use in low-carbon power generation.
Aramco has recently announced its target to produce up to 11 million tonnes per annum of blue ammonia by 2030, and is currently developing carbon capture and hydrogen capabilities. Blue hydrogen production will contribute to Aramco’s ambition to achieve net-zero scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly owned operations by 2050.