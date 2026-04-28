Why retailers cutting digital budgets right now will pay three times over

Nowhere is this more acute than in AI. What I observe in this market is a gap between ambition and readiness that some businesses aren’t being honest with themselves about. Retailers are announcing AI strategies while still operating on fragmented data, disconnected systems, and teams that have not been equipped to act on the outputs. The technology is not the problem, the foundation underneath it is. The retailers who will actually benefit from AI are not the ones who deploy it loudest. They are the ones who spent the quieter periods building the data infrastructure, the clean inventory models, and the internal capability to use AI outputs in real trading decisions. That work does not happen overnight. It happens when you have the space to do it properly, which is precisely the time most businesses choose not to.