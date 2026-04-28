Why retailers cutting digital budgets right now will pay three times over

Consumers are digitally sophisticated, mobile-first, more unwilling to accept friction
There is a pattern that repeats itself every time economic conditions tighten. Budgets get reviewed and discretionary programmes get deferred. And digital transformation, often viewed in some boardrooms as an ambition rather than a necessity - gets quietly moved to the bottom of the list.
I understand the instinct. When trading is uncertain, cutting feels like discipline. But I have spent enough time building digital capability in competitive markets to know that the instinct is wrong. We see it in our own business – with conversion rates and volume of transactions across our e-commerce growing year over year and month over month. Pausing digital investment during economic uncertainty is not a conservative decision. It is a costly one, and the bill tends to arrive later, at precisely the moment you are least prepared to pay it.
The reason is deceptively simple. Digital capability is not a tap you can turn off and on. The infrastructure matters, but the harder thing to build is the organisational readiness around it - the data architecture, the internal processes, the people who know how to use it. That takes time. You cannot procure it in a hurry when trading improves and the pressure is back on. By the time you try, your competitors have spent twelve months getting better at something you chose to pause.
This is what I mean when I say the gap compounds. It is not simply that one retailer is ahead and another is behind. It is that the gap widens every quarter. The business investing through a slowdown is refining its personalisation engine, improving its demand forecasting, tightening its omnichannel fulfilment. The business that paused is static. When growth returns, one is ready to capture it. The other is spending on catch-up at precisely the moment it should be competing.
Nowhere is this more acute than in AI. What I observe in this market is a gap between ambition and readiness that some businesses aren’t being honest with themselves about. Retailers are announcing AI strategies while still operating on fragmented data, disconnected systems, and teams that have not been equipped to act on the outputs. The technology is not the problem, the foundation underneath it is. The retailers who will actually benefit from AI are not the ones who deploy it loudest. They are the ones who spent the quieter periods building the data infrastructure, the clean inventory models, and the internal capability to use AI outputs in real trading decisions. That work does not happen overnight. It happens when you have the space to do it properly, which is precisely the time most businesses choose not to.
In this region, the stakes are particularly high. The GCC consumer is digitally sophisticated, mobile-first and increasingly unwilling to accept friction. A shopper in Riyadh or Dubai who encounters a disjointed experience - online stock that is unavailable in-store, a loyalty programme that does not recognise them across channels, a recommendation engine that bears no relation to their preferences, does not complain. They leave. And in a market growing as quickly as this one, the cost of losing that customer is not just today’s transaction. It is their entire forward value to your business.
The argument against investment in uncertain times always comes back to risk. I would ask leaders to examine that framing more carefully. There is risk in investing during a slowdown - returns may take longer, priorities need to be tighter. But that risk is manageable, the risk of not investing is structural. You emerge from the downturn slower, less capable, and further behind a market that kept moving while you were standing still. That is a much harder problem to solve.
The retailers who will define this market over the next five years are not, in my view, the ones who protected the most margin in the difficult periods. They are the ones who understood that a period of slower growth is not a reason to pause. It is, if anything, the clearest signal to accelerate the work that full trading conditions rarely leave room for. The businesses that come out ahead will be the ones that used the space to build and were ready when the market moved again.
- The writer is General Manager, Digital – Retail, Al-Futtaim