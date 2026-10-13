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Why capital, not climate ambition alone, will drive the UAE’s green transition

The UAE’s green transition is creating investment opportunities across energy and industry

Last updated:
Ahmad Hamad Bin Fahad, Special to Gulf News
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Climate ambition is no longer enough: Why capital will define the UAE’s green transition.
Climate ambition is no longer enough: Why capital will define the UAE’s green transition.
Dubai Media office

The UAE provides an important model in this regard. The UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy is expected to create approximately 200,000 jobs across the solar, battery and hydrogen sectors, while contributing around 3 per cent to the country’s GDP.

At the same time, the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 targets investments of between Dh150 billion and Dh200 billion by 2030, alongside efforts to triple the contribution of renewable energy.

These figures reflect an important reality: sustainability is no longer simply an environmental agenda. Increasingly, it is also an economic and investment agenda, one that is closely linked to growth, infrastructure development, industrial competitiveness and the creation of new economic opportunities.

For investors, this transition is reshaping the way opportunities should be assessed.

Clean energy generation represents only part of the equation. Capital will also need to be directed towards industrial decarbonisation, recycling, waste management, energy efficiency, advanced materials, electric mobility and the infrastructure that connects these sectors.

The Warsan Waste-to-Energy project in Dubai provides a practical example of how an environmental challenge can be transformed into infrastructure capable of generating both economic and environmental value.

The facility, the world’s largest waste-to-energy plant, has the capacity to process up to 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually.

By converting waste into an energy resource, the facility generates 215 MW of electricity, of which 193 MW is exported to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority grid, helping provide power equivalent to the needs of approximately 135,000 homes every day.

The project’s impact extends beyond energy generation. The facility achieves an operating efficiency of 34 per cent, the highest globally among waste-to-energy facilities, while helping divert approximately 45 per cent of Dubai’s solid waste away from landfill.

From an environmental perspective, the project also helps avoid approximately 2.2 million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions annually.

These figures demonstrate how circular economy principles can evolve from an environmental concept into an investable model and large-scale infrastructure capable of delivering measurable impact.

Instead of viewing waste solely as an environmental burden, it can be repurposed as a resource that contributes to energy generation, reduces dependence on landfill, lowers emissions and creates long-term economic value.

This type of project clearly reflects the next phase of sustainable investment: capital directed towards solutions that simultaneously generate economic returns and tangible environmental impact.

The next generation of successful sustainable investments will therefore need to achieve two objectives in parallel: delivering measurable environmental impact while generating sustainable commercial returns.

The real opportunity lies in identifying the sectors, technologies and projects that can respond to environmental challenges while simultaneously building scalable and sustainable business models.

The transition towards a low-carbon economy will require an unprecedented level of collaboration between governments, investors, technology companies and industrial sectors. Governments can provide the policies and regulatory frameworks. Technology can provide the solutions. Industry can provide the scale for implementation. Capital, meanwhile, provides the ability to transform those solutions into large-scale projects.

The UAE has already established much of the policy and regulatory framework required to enable this transition. The next opportunity lies in translating that ambition into scalable businesses, infrastructure and technologies.

Projects such as the Warsan Waste-to-Energy facility provide a clear example of what can be achieved when government vision, investment, technology and infrastructure come together.

For investors with a long-term perspective, the green transition should therefore be viewed not simply as an environmental obligation, but as one of the defining investment opportunities of the coming decades.

At this stage, the question will not only be how much capital is available, but how effectively we can direct it towards opportunities capable of transforming climate ambition into lasting economic, environmental and societal value.

Why capital, not climate ambition alone, will drive the UAE’s green transition

The writer is the CEO of Dubal Holding.

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