Cross-border partnerships usher in new era of economic expansion across GCC

The GCC’s project pipeline of around $1.5 trillion, presents an exceptional opportunity for cross-border financing and partnerships. While well-structured partnerships can help deliver scalable results, it is also important to focus on building regional expertise. As demonstrated by current trends, these partnerships will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Gulf industrialisation. They will also empower GCC nations to invest, innovate and industrialise together, with an aim to diversify the regional economy and enhance its future resilience.