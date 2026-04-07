Cross-border partnerships usher in new era of economic expansion across GCC

Region’s economies now more interconnected through trade, shared industrial ecosystems
The unique convergence of innovation and dynamism is reshaping the growth story of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economies as the focus shifts to strengthening non-oil sectors like tourism, renewable energy and technology. Cross-border industrial partnerships are leading this transformation, reflecting a shared vision to achieve economic diversification, attract global investments and build a sustainable future.
Furthermore, led by concerted efforts to keep pace with global technological advancements, the region’s economies are becoming more interconnected, not just through trade but through shared industrial ecosystems. This seamlessly aligns with the national blueprints of GCC nations aimed at fostering robust manufacturing bases and expediting the green energy transition.
Notably, even as the global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) fell by 11 per cent to $1.5 trillion in 2024, the Middle East continued to see strong inflows, supported by robust industrial partnerships and revenue diversification efforts. Across the UAE, in particular, these partnerships are paving the way for unprecedented economic growth, with the trade of non-oil goods reaching a record Dh3 trillion ($817 billion) in 2024, up 14.6 per cent from the previous year.
Industrial partnerships play an important role in creating more jobs, driving the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as promoting technology spillovers. Moreover, cross-border joint ventures help attract global investments while retaining regional industrial value. Such strategic collaborations also help accelerate local skill development through joint training and the establishment of R&D centres. They are also critical to pooling resources and attracting sustainable financing.
As global energy transition costs soar, shared investments have emerged as the only viable option to support capital-intensive industries like hydrogen, renewables, and energy. Furthermore, cross-border and cross-sector collaborations reduce supply chain vulnerabilities, ensuring enhanced access to technology and skilled labour. They also promote industrial resilience by fostering regional value chains and reducing dependence on single markets.
Recognising this, GCC players are jointly investing in green energy sources like hydrogen and ammonia plants, paving the way for cross-border financing and technology sharing. For instance, Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Green Hydrogen project (2025) awarded major contracts to international partners, further strengthening regional integration with global clean energy value chains.
Moreover, partnerships focused on manufacturing aluminium, titanium slag, and copper are also empowering regional players to build circular, low-carbon manufacturing hubs. This is best exemplified by the UAE Government Investment Arm’s ongoing efforts to drive cross-border partnerships and international investments, primarily in commodities, mining, power and energy sectors. These concerted efforts align with the broader national vision to diversify revenue sources, champion sustainability, and enhance global impact.
The GCC’s project pipeline of around $1.5 trillion, presents an exceptional opportunity for cross-border financing and partnerships. While well-structured partnerships can help deliver scalable results, it is also important to focus on building regional expertise. As demonstrated by current trends, these partnerships will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Gulf industrialisation. They will also empower GCC nations to invest, innovate and industrialise together, with an aim to diversify the regional economy and enhance its future resilience.
- The writer is Chief Executive Officer of DUBAL Holding