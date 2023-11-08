The Global Artificial Intelligence Summit took place in the vicinity of Bletchley Park, near London, with leaders and heads of tech giants, including the Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, attending.

It was there that Musk made a thought-provoking statement, asserting ‘thanks to artificial intelligence, the world may face a future without jobs’.

This did raise substantial concerns, especially given Musk's high visibility in the field of AI. This prompted one of the participants to pose the critical question: "Where will people find employment, and how will they secure their livelihoods?" Unfortunately, Musk's response was somewhat ambiguous and open to interpretation.

On a different note, the UN had previously indicated in a report that AI would not necessarily eliminate all jobs. Instead, it anticipates a transition from existing roles to more complex job opportunities, requiring a high level of professional expertise to navigate the tech landscape.

These two distinct perspectives are worth discussing. One thing is certain: AI is poised to bring about significant and potentially disruptive changes in the lives of individuals and societies. Preparing for and addressing these changes is imperative for the future of humanity. -

During the UK summit, several leaders and experts cautioned that rapid AI development constitutes existential threats like social harm and disinformation if left unchecked. Consequently, governments and companies are taking regulatory measures to maintain control.

The German economy minister highlighted the promising aspects of AI, stating that its development offers significant opportunities to enhance lives, improve efficiency, and address critical challenges such as climate change and curing diseases.

The discussions underscored that humanity is on the brink of a new - and perilous - phase in technological progress, something which necessitates global cooperation and coordination to avert catastrophic outcomes resulting from any rapid transformation.

AI must be a force for good

Central to this is the establishment of regulatory measures ensuring that AI operates as a force for good—improving well-being and elevating living standards by meeting basic needs more efficiently.

This urgency has catalyzed into over 25 countries, including the US, China, the UK, and the EU, to ratify the Bletchley Declaration. This historic accord underscores the necessity for collaborative action and the formulation of shared policies to prevent any harm and secure the advantages these advances may bring.

The true test of this commitment lies in its application—carried out in a spirit of cooperation, transcending rivalries and spheres of influence. Addressing the paramount concern regarding future employment, it is noteworthy that history has repeatedly proved humanity's capacity to adapt to rapid technological progress over the past two centuries.

This has led to the obsolescence of certain professions while simultaneously giving rise to new ones that people have rapidly mastered. Education emerges as a pivotal factor in enabling this adaptation. It is imperative for all nations, including those in the Arab and Gulf regions, to prioritize education and allocate substantial resources towards its development.

Need for professional oversight

It is crucial that the education sector is overseen by professionals rather than being influenced by political considerations or favoritism. The undeniable link between the quality of education and a country's destiny highlights its significance in enabling nations to keep pace with relentless developments in AI and scientific progress.

Such active participation will enable nations to contribute to this progress and facilitate transitions in the job market. Drawing from historical experiences, jobs are unlikely to vanish entirely but will be reduced in a process that necessitates fewer – but more skilled - workers.

This transition may involve the replacement of humans with robots in many tasks, and increasing overall efficiency. To achieve success in this endeavor, we can harness the valuable experiences of other nations and specialist institutions.

Proactive measures thus need to be taken to bolster the region’s representation in these global discussions, especially in light of the summit in Paris next year, as well as the virtual summit scheduled in South Korea six months later.