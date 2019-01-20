Several factors worked to slow the rate of credit card usage, few of which were virtuous. The past several recoveries were characterised as “jobless” due to the prolonged period required to recapture prior cycle highs in the employment-to-population ratio and anaemic wage growth that persisted in such environments. And while credit card spending certainly held up during the years the housing bubble was inflating, households didn’t have to lean near as hard on plastic when their homes had infamously become de facto ATM machines.