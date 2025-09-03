GOLD/FOREX
UAE workplaces need some quick solutions to take on burnouts

Staff at risk of facing burnout-linked crisis need to be helped through

Jessica Ogbodo
There are several ways that staff going through a prolonged burnout situation can impact on the whole workplace. Proactive employees need to resolve this.
Shutterstock

Burnout has become one of the most pressing workplace challenges. While it is often seen as an individual’s health issue, burnout quietly drains businesses of energy, innovation, and financial resources.

In the UAE, where ambitious growth targets are the norm, the hidden costs of burnout can be especially damaging if left unaddressed.

Reduced productivity and errors

Burnout does not just make employees tired, it impairs focus, decision-making, and creativity. In the UAE’s service-driven economy, this can mean lower-quality client interactions, missed opportunities, and costly mistakes. When ‘busy’ becomes the standard, the illusion of productivity often hides declining performance.

High turnover and talent drain

Replacing talent in the UAE is expensive. Recruitment costs, onboarding, and training add up.

The greater loss is the knowledge and client relationships that walk out the door with a burned-out employee. In a competitive talent market like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, businesses that do not address burnout risk being seen as unsustainable workplaces.

Health-related costs

Burnout is strongly linked to physical illness such as digestive problems, cardiovascular issues, and chronic fatigue, as well as mental health challenges like anxiety and depression. This leads to higher insurance claims, absenteeism, and ‘presenteeism’, where employees show up but underperform. In the UAE, where many companies provide health benefits, these costs add up quickly.

Culture and engagement decline

Perhaps the most overlooked cost is cultural. Burnout erodes trust and morale, creating workplaces where innovation and collaboration suffer. Over time, this undermines engagement and loyalty, both critical for growth in the UAE’s fast-moving economy.

Why it is amplified in the UAE

The UAE is home to a diverse workforce, with many professionals relocating for career opportunities. While this fuels a culture of drive, it also brings unique stressors. Distance from family support systems, cultural adaptation, and pressure to justify life abroad with rapid career progression make employees more vulnerable to overwork and isolation.

How leaders can respond

Shift from hours to outcomes

A powerful way to combat burnout is to measure success by outcomes rather than hours. Leaders should reward quality of ideas, delivery, and client satisfaction instead of long workdays.

Normalise conversations about energy

Leaders can check in proactively by asking questions like, “What is draining your energy right now?” or “What helps you perform at your best?” This reframes discussions from performance policing to supportive coaching.

Build micro-recovery into the culture

Recovery does not have to mean long holidays. Short breaks, walking meetings, or focus hours help employees recharge daily. In the UAE, where long commutes and extended workdays are common, small adjustments have a big effect.

Equip managers as coaches

Managers are the frontline of burnout prevention. Training them to spot early signs such as withdrawal or irritability, and to respond with empathy and support, is a high-return investment.

Lead by example

Leadership behavior sets the tone. When senior leaders take breaks or leave on time, it shows that health and performance go hand-in-hand.

The hidden costs of burnout in UAE businesses are not just financial. They are cultural, relational, and long-term. Leaders who ignore them may still hit short-term targets but risk building fragile organisations.

Those who address burnout with a coaching mindset, balancing ambition with sustainability, will position their businesses not only to survive but to thrive.

 

Special to Gulf News
Special to Gulf News

The writer is a certified life coach, NLP Practitioner, and founder of The Kindness Catalog.

