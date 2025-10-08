BPG charts next chapter of growth with culture, creativity, and innovation at the core

Avi Bhojani, Group CEO, BPG Group, said: “For the last four decades culture has been BPG’s key differentiator. It has given us an edge that AI cannot replicate; attracting exceptional people who choose to work here and understanding consumers in ways algorithms miss. This year, we reinforced the five Cs of culture that define us: celebration, client centricity, collaboration, connectivity and creativity and how it translates to immediate tangible business impact for our clients across the region and beyond.”