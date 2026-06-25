Dubai: A few years ago, electric vehicles (EVs) in the UAE were considered a niche choice. Today, they’re moving firmly into the mainstream.

In 2021, fewer than 3,000 new EVs were registered in the UAE. By 2024, annual registrations had climbed to over 16,000, representing a nearly sixfold increase. Including hybrids, today, there are more than 147,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on UAE roads, with registrations growing by over 25% year-on-year.

The growing number of EV options is great news for consumers, but it also introduces wide variation in quality, aftersales support, and long-term reliability.

Get it right, and you’ll have a smooth, cost-efficient, future-ready drive. Get it wrong, and you could face challenges around servicing, insurance, and long-term costs.

Yet while buying an EV is becoming easier, ownership is not always straightforward.

This acceleration is not happening by accident. Government sustainability targets, continued investment in charging infrastructure, rising fuel prices and a growing number of competitively priced EV models, particularly from newer global manufacturers, are all fueling adoption. The UAE’s long-term ambition to see 50% of vehicles electrified by 2050 further underscores the scale of the transition underway.

For buyers today, the questions are no longer just around affordability or range. It is whether a particular model is properly supported in the local market.

EVs are often described as lower maintenance and in many ways, this is true. Fewer moving parts reduce routine servicing requirements. However, when something does need attention, the process is very different.

Some vehicles benefit from established service centers, readily available parts, and technicians trained to deal with high-voltage systems. Others are newer to the region and still building that ecosystem. For owners, this can translate into longer repair times, higher costs, and uncertainty around resale value.

This is particularly relevant in the UAE, where high temperatures, long-distance driving, and daily-use patterns place added demands on batteries and electronic systems. Where local servicing capability does not keep pace with vehicle adoption, ownership friction follows.

How the market is evolving and where insurance fits in

Specialist service providers such as EVS are beginning to play a role in closing this gap by focusing on electric vehicle diagnostics, repairs and high voltage systems tailored to local conditions. However, consumer awareness of these differences remains limited, and many buyers only recognize their importance after encountering a fault or service delay.

Battery systems, high-voltage components, and advanced electronics require specialized equipment and trained technicians. Not every workshop is equipped to handle this safely or efficiently. As EV adoption increases, confidence in aftersales capability has become a core factor in ownership decisions.

The insurance ecosystem is also catching up. Repair complexity, battery-related risks, and limited long-term claims data means premiums and coverage terms can vary widely.

Some insurers have already started refining EV coverage structures to better reflect real-world driving, repair practices and parts availability. At the same time, digital insurance aggregators are helping drivers compare car insurance policies more clearly and understand the practical differences between them.

This evolution is also supported by the growth in charging infrastructure in the UAE with plans to expand beyond 1,000 charging stations in the near term. The UAE already ranks among the more advanced EV markets globally for charging accessibility but for buyers it is still one of the first considerations for EV purchases.

Access to home charging, driving habits, and daily mileage all play a role in the ownership experience. An EV with excellent specifications on paper may feel impractical if it does not align with how and where it is used. Inconsistent access to charging can quickly undermine the benefits of electric mobility and for many first-time buyers, this reality only becomes clear after purchase.

Where the market still needs to catch up

Buying an EV today is no longer just about choosing a car, it’s about choosing the complete ecosystem that includes charging access, servicing capability, and insurance protection.

Get it right, and ownership can be smooth, cost-efficient, and genuinely rewarding. Get it wrong, and drivers may face delays, higher costs, and ongoing inconvenience.

The good news is that the UAE market is evolving quickly. Charging infrastructure is expanding, specialist service providers such as EVS are strengthening technical support, and insurers are adapting products to suit the realities of EV ownership. In parallel, digital platforms such as Shory are elevating the insurance experience by enabling seamless policy comparison through a single, intuitive interface. They also allow users to secure coverage instantly, bringing greater transparency and convenience to EV owners.