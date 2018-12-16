Opec, only a day earlier, decided on a 0.8 million bpd downward adjustment, and, therefore, the non-Opec contribution is 0.4 million bpd. The decision rightly exempted Iran, Venezuela and Libya as their production is hit by factors such as sanctions, economic turmoil and internal conflicts. This may have smoothed the way towards the agreement and leaving the brunt of reductions to be borne essentially by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq and Kuwait on the Opec side and Russia on the non-Opec side.