Its industrial policy, meanwhile, has been one of the greatest economic success stories of the post-war era, and is fundamental to the legitimacy of the government. It’s frustrating that China’s integration with the global economy has seen its government grow less rather than more liberal, confounding the hopes of many at the time of its WTO accession. But trying to slow its economy with tariffs and embargoes is unlikely to reverse that trend or improve the welfare of its people. Quite the opposite.