If we consider who and how many investors this will affect, the statistics are quite staggering and may give an insight as to why the market values, particularly in London, have softened of late. A recent report showed that close to half of all UK properties owned by overseas structures are in London. More than one in ten (11,500) properties owned by overseas companies are located in the City of Westminster and 6,000 plus owned by offshore structures are in Kensington and Chelsea. The BVI is the most commonly used offshore structure with nearly £35 billion invested in London property alone.