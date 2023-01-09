The Middle East is expanding its horizons, inviting more people to the region as it continues to host more events. The region is opening doors to a multinational audience through such large-scale events.

Events security, unlike general security, comes with its own challenges, objectives and limitations. Depending on the scale, there could be numerous stakeholders who may or may not have been familiar with the site, which means seamless security deserves the organiser’s supreme prerogative.

Large-scale events are also subject to external factors, making it crucial to adapt to these scenarios in real-time while maintaining the event's decorum. This is where technology bridges gaps between potential conflicts. Since the growth of digitisation, CCTV cameras combined with video analytics, centralised command and control platforms, and so on have been of assistance at every point of a security journey. Digitisation has enabled professionals to ensure on-site safety, allowing them to take immediate action as and when required.

Technological tools such as 3D maps act like a mini-GPS to let you know where you are on the site, while decision-support features keep you aware of any mishaps. It is also crucial to keep in mind that during such events, numerous people collaborate to ensure security during, which means that the most important tools would include communication solutions. With advances in data visualisation, geolocation, and real-time communication, managing security hazards has become relatively straightforward. Nonetheless, nothing is worse for a command cell than to make quick decisions with fabricated or inaccurate data.

Rope in heavy digitisation

In such cases, software suites that offer an intuitive human-machine interface provide the possibility of analysing and capturing complex situations at just a glance, enabling the operator to coordinate on-ground activities efficiently. Digital upgrades have allowed operators to create comprehensive platforms that offer command and control. These platforms provide access to the required data based on location, situation, and function.

Technology has been a massive boon in complex situations due to its ability to make rapid decisions by analysing high volumes of data within beats. Digitisation has enabled operators to follow pre-defined ‘standard operational procedures’ directly from their computer or smartphone without the need for a physical copy like printed manuals.

This reduces potential risks due to the set framework and real-time information. However, a reactive capability paired with customisable features offers the best of both worlds. The speed of execution is important when you need to manoeuvre many people with diverse targets.

Empower specific on-the-ground roles

The more people involved in security procedures, the more technological aid you will require to communicate effectively in real-time. Stakeholders may sometimes speak different languages - it is critical that each person understands their designated mission and their role in globally coordinated scenarios. Digital tools make it easier for individuals to navigate through complex situations and leverage video technology and communication efficiency. The incident's visuals reveal the situation's gravity leading to proactive officers. It all comes down to how well you comprehend the playground.

The best part about technology, specifically in terms of security, is that it not only assists in real-time crises but also predicts potential threats through thorough analytics and assessments, all thanks to its data visualisation capabilities. Digital progress and the emergence of disruptive market players within the security industry have allowed operators to benefit from comprehensive platforms that offer a new generation of command and control.

These platforms provide access to the required data based on its location, situation, and function. Geolocation becomes necessary to visualise movements, speed, and time information such as which route would help reach safety quicker, where is the nearest security person, if sending a drone can save time etc.

An organisation’s safety abilities can only be as good as its surveillance, reasoning, and rapid decision-making abilities. Organisers and operators ought to embrace and leverage the advancement in tools and technologies to enable carefree environments for everyone.