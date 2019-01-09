The strong employment data released early January 4 ensured a solidly higher open for markets. Not only did the economy create 312,000 new jobs in December, or almost twice the rate of consensus expectations, wage growth also picked up (to 3.2 per cent annually), and revisions bolstered the October and November jobs tallies. Concerns that the latest report would push the Fed into a more hawkish policy stance were offset by another encouraging component in the monthly data: a rise in the participation rate, which indicated there is a further element of slack in the labour market