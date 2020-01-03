It is always a tricky time of the year for resolutions, but belief can get things done

It’s the new year ... but not only is it the start of new business objectives and getting back into the groove of things for most, this also signifies a moment to hit the reset button on many aspects of their lives. Especially when it comes to their health and wellness.

This often involves reflecting on the past and figuring out fresh tactics to help achieve your goals. We all know starting a fitness journey or continuing down the path might be quite daunting after all the indulgence and stress that came with the holidays ... but here are some subtle tricks to help keep you on track.

Identify the goals

It’s easy to jump headfirst into your new journey, but without proper planning chances are you’d be falling off the fitness wagon in no time. Before you start, it’s always great to map out the goals and all you hope to achieve with this new journey. The first and most important step is to ask why you want to add fitness and wellness to your life and how it will affect you. Once that’s figured out, then identify the areas that need to be work on.

Are you trying to lose weight? Gain muscle? Tone up or maintain your weight?

Pace yourself

It’s more about consistency than about the intensity. Try scheduling the workouts to fit into the daily routine seamlessly. I often suggest starting out with low to medium intensity half-hour workouts about three times a week; you never want to overcommit or over-perform in the first few weeks as that’s usually a recipe for failure. Don’t forget, the body and muscles are getting used to the lifestyle change, so don’t do too much too fast and risk burnout in the first month.

Do what you like

Ever heard the saying “Do what you love, and you’ll never work another day in your life”? Well, this can easily apply to the workout regime. The best results come from being consistent, and that can only come about when there is enjoyment in the journey. One is more likely to continue and achieve goals when doing exercises one likes. Think of increasing the intensity of these workouts over time for maximum results.

Get a support system

A lack of support can be the contributing factor to why many abandon their fitness goals within the first few weeks or months of starting. It’s human to feel demotivated sometimes, especially when the body is undergoing a lifestyle change. A lot of things get affected. Seek out a community of like-minded individuals who understand the changes and can be that much needed support system.

Never compare yourself

Everyone’s journey is different, so do not compare it to others. The goal is to make progress and not to be perfect. Be conscious that it may not lead to instant changes, but the hard work will pay off eventually.

Take each day as it comes and accept that sometimes there will be mistakes and a lack motivation. The key is to not be too hard on yourself. Be patient — fitness is a marathon, not a sprint.