Dubai's trading hub status and future facing agenda will set the tone for 12th World Chambers Congress. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Descending on Dubai from November 23-25, the 12th World Chambers Congress (12WCC) is arguably the most significant edition of the Congress in decades as the first event of its kind to be held in the COVID-19 era.

Under the theme Generation Next: Chambers 4.0, the 12WCC takes a closer look at the expanding roles of technology and innovation in reshaping the way chambers operate and serve their members.

This Congress brings together over 1,000 participants from 100 countries who will get an unprecedented opportunity to interact with some of the world’s best minds and discuss issues at the top of the chamber leaders’ agendas.

At this moment in time, Dubai is bringing the world together at Expo 2020, which is a meeting of minds and a platform for countries and companies to showcase innovations and explore new business opportunities. Many of the themes of Expo 2020 Dubai will be examined at the 12WCC where chamber leaders will connect, collaborate, share knowledge and share their vision for what chambers of the future will look like.

Businesses and chambers participating in Expo 2020 Dubai and the 12WCC can tap into Dubai’s competitive advantages, explore new growth opportunities in the region and boost their global profile. Both the Congress and Expo 2020 Dubai are distinct yet in tandem - are plotting a course for a post-pandemic future for the world.

Over the three days, chamber leaders will share their insights and best practices as they address key issues affecting their business communities, and learn about initiatives and projects implemented by chambers of commerce. Participants will discuss strategies and tools chambers and their respective members need to innovate and remain relevant and competitive in a fast-changing business landscape.

12WCC will be a strategic platform for stakeholders to meet and discuss the business and trade opportunities – as well as challenges – that are emerging at a time when the only constant in business is change. Among the issues explored will be the role of digital transformation in enhancing intra-chambers collaboration, embracing agility for success, and what chambers can do to remain trusted and relevant as leaders in a century of accelerating change.

Dubai is known as a thriving, vibrant and future-focused trading hub connecting cultures and minds. The Congress offers delegates direct access to international chambers of commerce, to collaborate with business peers and stakeholders, and to discuss the transformational issues affecting global business progress.

We have designed the Congress as a forum where participants can exchange experiences, share best practices, adopt action plans and develop innovative solutions to address global challenges. As a co-organiser of the Congress representing the host city, Dubai Chamber will be sharing its insights and experiences in adopting digital transformation and preparing its members for the future.