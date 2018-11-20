Former Bank of England policymaker Willem Buiter posed that question in early 2008, and it’s currently the biggest challenge facing his long-time research collaborator Urjit Patel, the Reserve Bank of India governor. Under pressure to return surplus capital to a resource-strapped government, Patel should borrow an idea from Buiter’s paper to argue that very little of the central bank’s assets and liabilities are actually visible. For New Delhi to covet what’s in sight of the accountants would be like a ship’s captain deciding to go over a small chunk of ocean ice, ignoring the risk of ramming into a submerged iceberg.