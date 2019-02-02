London saw a 22 per cent year-on-year rise in inward investment leading up to the second quarter of 2018. Not bad for a capital in the process of negotiating its departure from the European Union. While there’s no getting away from the fact that London’s position on the podium is being challenged, it must also be said that the risks do not translate into a substantial threat to the underlying fundamentals that make it so attractive. The end of 2018 saw the UK again crowned by “Forbes” as the best place to do business, much of which takes place in the capital. Despite its exposure to the supposedly Brexit-challenged financial services, central London office investment volumes were 7 per cent above the 10-year average, while London City office investment volumes were 30 per cent above the 10-year average.