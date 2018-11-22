Stock prices are still up significantly since Trump was elected President, as is likely the balance of investors’ 401(k)s. But as I have argued in the past, what investors are willing to pay for corporate earnings, i.e. the stock market’s valuation, is a better indicator of their feelings about the direction of the economy and their opinion about White House policies than where stocks are trading. Rarely have those feelings soured so quickly, most likely driven by a growing trade war, a likely-not-unrelated slowdown in global growth and rising interest rates and inflation.