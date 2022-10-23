The events of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the risks of long-thin supply chains and the just-in-time approach to manufacturing. At the heart of this strategy has been China’s dominance as the world’s manufacturing hub. Beijing’s continued lockdowns continue to impact these supply chains, so the clamour for an alternative has been rapidly gaining favour. India is the key candidate to fill that role in an approach that’s been dubbed ‘China+1’. India’s inevitable rise In some ways, the swing of capital and investment from China towards India has looked inevitable. This has also clearly been exacerbated by the acute geopolitical events of this year; the Ukraine war and Chinese military drills around Taiwan. Cue India. India’s knowledge base and demographic advantages put it forward as the main alternative to China. With the backdrop of geopolitical tension, alternative supply chains has never been more important for Western companies. In fact, they have already begun to invest in India: Apple, for instance, recently announced it will manufacture the iPhone 14 in India, with the intention of producing 25 per cent of their devices outside China by 2025.