The knives are out for Facebook. Once the darling of the tech world, it has quickly become one of the most divisive and debated companies on the planet.

It’s been accused of improperly helping influence elections, contributing to sectarian violence, lax security, anti-competitive business practices, and selling our dirty little secrets to the highest bidder. The ongoing accusations even have politicians dusting off the antitrust books and debating whether to break up the company.

The backlash is forcing Facebook to defend itself, but the big problem for the antitrust lawyers is how to apply laws — written when the mechanical tabulating machines were the height of technology — to a social media company. The laws in question focus on products and goods, not advertising, privacy or fake news. They were also not written to fix societal problems, a point not lost on Facebook’s lawyers.