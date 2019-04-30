Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image Credit: AP

San Francisco: CEO Mark Zuckerberg will kick off Facebook’s annual F8 conference Tuesday with what are expected to be more details about his new “privacy-focused” vision for the social network.

He’ll also likely do his best to bat away Facebook’s growing array of critics, emboldened regulators and competitors. Zuckerberg and his lieutenant Sheryl Sandberg have apologised repeatedly over the past year for an array of mishaps over privacy, data misuse and security problems.

Last week, the company said it is setting aside $3 billion (Dh11 billion) to cover a possible fine from the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations. Facebook has also suffered hacks, allowed hate speech and live-streamed mass-shooting horror.