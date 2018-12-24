Sure, tech is important, but so too are the people who operate it. Bots (arguably the most hyped buzzword of the year) have replaced customer service teams in most cases, largely to cope with the rise in demand and international accessibility. Businesses are taking a second look at the system they’ve so willingly deployed to speak to the people who matter most. Let’s be honest here, consumers don’t want to speak to a robot with scripted responses; they want a real person, who can offer answers with emotion and assurance in their voice.